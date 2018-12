Caistor Town Hall was full of seasonal cheer for the parish church Christmas Fair.

A host of stalls kept everyone entertained, with the money raised going to church funds.

Canon Ian Robinson with his family, who brought some festive fun and tasty treats to their stall EMN-181127-070015001

Events continue this weekend, December 8 and 9 with the Christmas Tree Festival.

Featuring 40 decorated trees, the church will be open from 10am to 4pm on Saturday and 11.30am to 4pm on Sunday. Admission is free, but donations are invited in aid of the church and Andy’s Children’s Hospice.

Refreshments will be available.