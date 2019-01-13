Bringing community together at Market Rasen Library

Staff at Market Rasen Library are continuing to show they are about a lot more than books.

Another of their popular craft activity sessions was held just before Christmas, which saw the Mill Road venue packed with youngsters making seasonal items.

Christmas craft fun at Market Rasen Library EMN-190801-091211001

Clay decorations and tea light holders were carefully made and decorated, under the watchful guidance of staff members and their happy band of volunteers.

The crafty topic continues during term time, with a children’s sewing club held every Wednesday.

There is the chance to have fun learning basic embroidery skills at the sessions, which run from 3.30pm to 4.45pm.

Parents are welcome to join in too and under 8s must be accompanied by an adult.

Continuing along the same theme, adults can enjoy the Crafts and Laughs sessions held on Saturday mornings from 11am to noon.

Take along some crafting and share ideas, tips and skills, while making new friends.

Every Friday, from 10.30am to noon, there is the chance to drop into the library for a warming cuppa at the Cosy Cafe session.

This session overlaps with the jigsaw swap, which runs from 11am to 2.30pm (also on Tuesdays).

Tuesday and Friday also sees Mindful Moments - the chance to unwind with free adult colouring, puzzles and origami.

And to tie in with the books, under 5s storytime is held on Tuesdays, at 2.40pm.