The Sir Joseph Banks Society recently acquired a set of 154 wildflower paintings produced in the late 19th century by the young botanist Miss Lane-Claypon (Mrs E. M Cheales).

Go along to Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre to see the paintings, which form the January exhibition.

Admission is free and there will also be a meet the exhibitor event on Saturday, January 5, with a talk by Stuart Crooks.