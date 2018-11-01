Bonfire Night 2018: fireworks displays and events in Market Rasen

Market Rasen and Caistor are getting ready to sparkle to help charitable funds, so wrap up warm and go along to join in the fun.

Market Rasen & District Round Table is preparing for its annual bonfire night event, which will once again be held in the field opposite the town’s racecourse in Legsby Road.

Fireworks event

Last year’s event raised enough money to support a number of good causes in the local area.

The Viking Centre at Claxby received £500 to help fund their £7,000 refurbishment programme to improve facilities for local community groups and tourists alike.

Another £500 was donated to help set up the Market Rasen park run, which aims to provide a new way for the community to improve health and wellbeing at very little cost.

The Round Table also donated £300 to Market Rasen youth club to fund a team building and end of term trip to a high ropes centre.

There was also a donation of £150 to the Bailgate scout group and Viking explorer unit in Lincoln to fund ongoing equipment and funding requirements.

This explorer group has a large catchment area, with some young people travelling regularly from Wragby and Market Rasen to attend.

This year’s firework spectacular is once again looking to raise money to help the community, while also providing an evening of entertainment.

The event takes place next Monday, November 5.

Food will be on sale from 5.30pm - with mulled wine and Bailey’s hot chocolate also available.

The bonfire will be lit at 6pm, with the fireworks taking off at 6.45pm.

Admission to the event is £5 for adults and £3 for under 16s.

All proceeds will go to local charities.

Over at Caistor, the Lions will be holding their annual fireworks and bonfire event this Saturday, November 3.

As always, the venue is the town’s South Street Park, and parking is available in the nearby Caistor Yarborough School. The gates open at 5.45pm, with admission by donation.

This year’s theme is Grease: The Musical and people are encouraged to dress up to take part in a parade, which gets under way at 6.45pm.

The opening firework display will be at 7pm, followed by the lighting of the bonfire and the finale firework display.

Please note: sparklers are not allowed at this event.

The home of Market Rasen’s football and cricket clubs, Rase Park will be holding their own event this Friday, November 2.

Gates open at 6pm, with admission £3 for adults, £1.50 for children and under-2s free.

There will be an outside barbecue, with Lincolnshire sausages available.

There will also be glow sticks, sparklers, sweets, snacks, and hot drinks on sale.

The regular bar will be open too.