Beware the clown as It comes to town

The latest screening for Caistor Community Cinema is a film not for the faint-hearted .

Stephen King’s ‘It’ will be shown next Tuesday, October 30, just in time for Hallowe’en.

The 2017 supernatural horror film is based on the 1986 novel of the same name.

The film is set in the summer of 1989 and tells the story of seven children in Derry, Maine, who are terrorised by the eponymous being, only to face their own personal demons in the process.

When the film was released, it set numerous box office records and grossed $700 million worldwide.

The film is rated 15, so only suitable for those aged 15 years and over.

As always, the screening takes place in Caistor Town Hall.

Doors open at 6.30pm; film starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available at Caistor Post office, via caistorcommunitycinema.org or at the door on the night.