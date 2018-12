Fans of the worldwide box office smash ‘Beauty and the Beast’ will be able to sing along with their favourite characters when the sing-a-long version of the film is shown as a post Christmas treat in Caistor Town Hall on December 29.

The screening will start at 6.30pm, with doors opening at 5.30pm.

Tickets cost £4 and are available from Caistor Post Office, via the Caistor Community Cinema website or at the door on the night.