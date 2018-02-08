Bag a book bargain at Rasen Library

Go along to Market Rasen Library later this month and grab yourself a book sale bargain.

Staff have been busy having a clear out to make way for some new and exciting stock, so the unwanted books will be put out in a book sale.

Fiction, non-fiction, and children’s books will all be available, so there is sure to be something for everyone to enjoy.

The event will run from February 19 to 27 during the usual opening hours - Tuesday and Wednesday 10am to 5pm, Friday 10am to 6pm and Saturday 10am to 1pm.