Author donates collection to Rasen library

A local author has donated his collection of books to Market Rasen Library to help boost their stock.

Included in the books from Paul Abdul Wadud Sutherland are collections of poetry and writing solely by the Market Rasen author, as well as anthologies in which his work features.

Paul said: “I am pleased to be able to donate the books to the library.

“This is a very important place, and I am a keen supporter of giving free access to all for books.

“I would encourage everyone to come along to the library and see all the books on offer.”

Paul is a member of the West Wolds’ Writers Group and has a close connection with the library.

The group has taken part in a number of events at the library, and Paul has also given individual readings and author evenings.

Library manager, Georgina Carr was delighted with the donations from Paul.

She said: “Paul is a great supporter of the library.

“We are very grateful to him for giving us this donation of his books.

“Our members have a very wide taste of genres, and these books will further enhance our selection of literary works.”

As well as lending printed books, the library also has audio books and DVDs on offer.

There is also free access to computers for library members, and lots of free activities and groups for all ages to get involved with.

Every Tuesday, under-5s can explore ‘Pirates to Planets’ and ‘Football to Fairies’ at storytime, which runs from 2.40pm to 3.10pm.

There is also a jigsaw swap and mindful moments sessions from 11am to 2pm.

These sessions also run on Fridays.

There is the chance to get arty on Wednesday morning, from 10.30am to noon.

Take along your favourite art supplies, with the option to learn a new technique using the online tutorials.

Also on Wednesday is the children’s sewing club, which runs during term times from 3.30pm to 4.45pm, while on Fridays, from 3.30pm to 6pm, there is the Lego club.

There is also a cosy cafe on Friday mornings and ‘Crafts and Laughs’ on Saturdays.