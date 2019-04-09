Art exhibition in aid of Lindsey Lodge Hospice

Local artists, photographers and crafters will be showcasing their work at a charity art exhibition and sale this weekend.

The event in Scawby Village Hall will be raising funds for the Lindsey Lodge Hospice, which provides care and support for North Lincolnshire adults with life-limiting illnesses and their families.

It is the second annual community art event and organiser Peter Dennis is delighted with the response.

He said: “We’ll be exhibiting over 250 original pieces, which really demonstrates the appetite for this kind of event within the local community.

“This year’s event will also include photography and crafts, and we’ll be featuring work by Carol Hudson, who was voted last year’s ‘Best Artist’ by people who attended the exhibition.”

Carol will be painting live during the weekend.

She will also be following in the footsteps of last year’s featured artist Dennis Nash in offering a specially commissioned painting as first prize in the raffle at the event.”

Last year’s lucky winner was Pauline Martin, who is herself a keen Lindsey Lodge supporter, having raised £3,500 by abseiling down the Grimsby Tower in 2013 to say thank you for the care her father received at the hospice.

She commissioned Dennis to create a much cherished watercolour of her sons Andrew and Timothy when they were boys, out on the Wolds with Jasper, the family’s Golden Retriever.

Dennis Nash has generously agreed to exhibit his work again at this year’s exhibition and sale, which will be open to the public on Saturday, April 13, from 10am to 4pm, and Sunday, April 14, from 10am and 3pm.

Entry is £2 and there will be refreshments and snacks available throughout the weekend.