The next film to be shown by Caistor Community Cinema will be ‘Coco’.

This is a Pixar animation of an aspiring musician on an extraordinary journey - through the land of the dead.

The screening will take place this Sunday, August 26, in Caistor Town Hall.

Doors open at 3pm, with the film starting at 4pm.

Tickets are available at Caistor Post Office or online at caistorcommunitycinema.org