All stitched up! at Rasen Old Police Station

An exhibition in the court room at Market Rasen’s Old Police Station has displayed the skills of the Grasby Embroiderers.

The wide array of work created by the group shows how embroidery has developed from lazy daisies on a table cloth to 3D works of art using a mixed media approach.

Saturday sessions have also seen visitors creating their own pieces of embroidery under the guidance of some of the GE members.

There is just one more opportunity to see the exhibition and that is this Saturday, March 30, between 10am and 2pm.