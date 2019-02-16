A wizard time to be had at Market Rasen Library

Celebrate Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry by heading along to Market Rasen Library next Wednesday, February 20 for a magical afternoon of crafts, a family quiz and a drink of ‘butter beer’.

Get ‘sorted’ into your house and earn points for your team.

Make your own house pride bookmark and pot a mandrake.

Be careful not to get bitten by the monster book of monsters and learn how to make - and send - your own howler.

All this effort deserves a glass of butter beer, for which there is an additional charge.

The event runs from 2pm to 4pm and tickets cost £1.

To book a place call into the library and speak to a member of staff.

Alternatively call 01522 782010 or email market_rasen@gll.org .

The library is open every Tuesday and Wednesday, 10am to 5pm; on a Friday from 10am to 6pm and Saturdays from 10am to 1pm.