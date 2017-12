Three local choirs will bring the sound of Christmas to Caistor this Saturday, December 16.

Caistor Women’s Choir, Caistor & District Male Voice Choir and the Grasby School Singers will all be performing in Caistor Parish Church, from 7pm.

Tickets cost £5 on the door (children free) or in advance from Caistor Post Office.

Choirs will be sending donations to charities from the proceeds.