Artists come together at Gunby Hall

Visitors to a National Trust property near Spilsby can enjoy a new exhibition from a Lincolnshire-based art group.

The exhibition - entitled An Eye for Colour - will be on display in the Orchard Gallery at Gunby Estate, Hall and Gardens from Monday, April 1, to Monday, April 15 (11am-5pm daily).

Walking Through Hubbard's Hills. EMN-190321-151802001

The exhibition has been created by members of the Bluestone Heath Art Group.

The group first started out with just four people who met once a month in the parish hall at South Willingham.

Cecilia Payne from the Bluestone Heath Art Group said: “I contacted Gunby about five years ago and was pleased that we could use the Orchard Gallery.”

Bluestone Heath Art Group then developed into a larger collection of artists who work independently - but come together as a group to exhibit their work.

Through the woods. EMN-190321-151812001

Cecilia added: “This is when the group decided to invite other artists from around the area to join us and then came up with the Bluestone Heath name.

“We all loved our time in Orchard Gallery in the past and look forward to exhibiting in this very smart gallery in April.”

An Eye For Colour is a diverse exhibition, with work created by artists living and working around the Lincolnshire Wolds.

All art work on display at the exhibition is available to purchase - with either cash or a cheque - and can be taken away on the day of purchase.

For more information or to buy a painting, contact Cecilia Payne on 01507 313207.