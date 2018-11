Area what’s on: November 28 - December 5, 2018

What’s happening in the villages around Horncastle

Wednesday, November 28

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. All welcome. Contact 01526 351494. Term time only.

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Wednesday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

7pm Service at Coningsby Church.

Spa Singers. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm - 9pm. New members always welcome. Info from Jan 01526 860373.

Thursday, November 29

Colour your mood - adults only mindfulness colouring session, at Woodhall Spa Library, 1pm - 2pm.

Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Friday, November 30

Yoga. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 9.15am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.30am - 11am. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Rejuvenation exercise for injury rehab and over-60s. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 10.30am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Colour your mood - adults only mindfulness colouring session, at Woodhall Spa Library, 11.30am - 1pm.

Saturday, December 1

10am - 10.45am Pre school ballet and tap (2yrs-5yrs) at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Country Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07772 457923.

Kids’ crochet club at Woodhall Spa Library, 10.30am - 11.30am.

Victorian Christmas at the Cottage Museum, Woodhall Spa, 1pm - 5pm. Usual admission applies.

Sunday, December 2

10am Communion at Tattershall Church.

Victorian Christmas at the Cottage Museum, Woodhall Spa, 1pm - 5pm. Usual admission applies.

Short Mat Bowls, Coronation Hall, Spa Road, Woodhall Spa, 2pm-4pm.

Salsa for all levels, Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. First lesson free. Doors open 7pm, classes 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

Monday, December 3

Nordic Walking. Starting at The Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome.

Weight Watchers at Coningsby Community Hall, Silver Street, 6.30pm. Contact Pat: 01205 750153.

6.30-7.15pm Body conditioning at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Country Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07772 457923.

Monday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Information: 01526 353070.

Coningsby Young Farmers’ Club, Fortescue Arms, Tattershall, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

Tuesday, December 4

PEEP for under-ones at Woodhall Wizards, St Andrew’s School, Woodhall Spa.

Pilates. 9.30am. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07725 487797.

Computer buddy at Woodhall Spa Library, 10am - 11am and 11am-noon. Call in to book a free one-hour session.

10am Morning Prayer at Coningsby Church.

11am - 11.45am Dance Fit at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Country Park, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07772 457923.

U3A Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 2pm-4pm.

Storytime at Woodhall Spa Library, 2pm - 2.30pm. Stories, songs and crafts for pre-schoolers.

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, Tattershall Village Hall, 2.30pm. Details: Jackie D 01790 752975.

Slimming World. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 5.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Mickala 07780 912367.

Weightwatchers. The Golf Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 6.30pm. Info from Pat: 01205 750153.

Yoga. John & Associates, High Street, Tattershall. 6.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

7pm Churches without Walls at Lions Den, Coningsby.

Gentle yoga, 7.15pm - 8.15pm at Dance Fuzion, Bainland Park, Woodhall Spa. Contact: Jody 07799 891317.

Wednesday, December 5

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. All welcome. Contact 01526 351494. Term time only.

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Wednesday Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

Spa Singers. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm - 9pm. New members always welcome. Info from Jan 01526 860373.

7pm Communion, at Coningsby Church.

Villages

Wednesday, November 28

Wreath making at Minting Village Hall, 10am - 3pm. Cost £15 (inc lunch and materials). Call 01507 578755.

Afternoon tea at Thimbleby Village Hall, 2.30pm.

Every Wednesday: Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. Admission 70p.

Thursday, November 29

5.30pm Metafit at Belchford Village Hall. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Gentleman’s Yoga, 6.45pm to 7.45pm at High Toynton Yoga Studio. 01507 526591, sales@yoga-clothing.co.uk

Yoga, Scamblesby Village Hall, 7pm–8.30pm. All abilities welcome. Details: Sue 01507 343782.

Live music: Tantz in concert at Minting Village Hall, 7.30pm -10pm. Details: mintingandgautby.co.uk/tantz-in-concert/ or call 01507 578755.

Friday, November 30

Coffee morning at Stickford Community Centre, 10.30am - noon.

1pm-3.30pm Jan Hill Art classes - Mareham Village Hall - call 01507 533665 for more details.

Scamblesby Table Tennis Club, Scamblesby Village Hall. Open session for anyone of any age or ability 6.30pm-7.30pm. Improvers coaching session 7.30pm-8.30pm. £1 per person, per person. Details: Bernie Wiltowski 01507 343599.

Church Prize Bingo at Hemingby Village Hall, 7pm for prompt 7.30pm start. Refreshments during interval.

Saturday, December 1

Christmas Fayre at Minting Village Hall, 10am-2pm. Details: mintingandgautby.co.uk/festiveevents/ or 01507 578755

Christmas Variety Show at Wragby Town Hall, 7.30pm. Admission £4, including refreshments. Details: 01673 858067.

Sunday, December 2

9am Communion at Kirkby-on-Bain Church.

10am Communion at Thimbleby Church.

Christmas Craft and Gift Fair in Revesby Village Hall, 11am - 4pm.

Monday, December 3

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, in Stickney Village Hall 2pm. Details: Jackie 01790752975.

6.30pm Keep Fit Fun in Baumber Village Hall. Contact: Gill 07538 545409

Table Tennis. Belchford Village Hall. 7.15pm-9.15pm.

7.30pm Metafit in Baumber Village Hall. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

Table tennis, Hamilton Hall, Tetford, 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Pool night at the Coach and Horses in Hemingby, 8.30pm. Information 01507 578280.

Tuesday, December 4

2pm Breeze gentle exercise in Roughton Village Hall. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

Wragby Young Farmers’ Club, Wragby Fire Station Conference Room, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.