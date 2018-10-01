Annual apple Day at Gunby

Spilsby’s National Trust property Gunby Hall and

Gardens will host its ever-popular Apple Day this Sunday, October 7.

More than 50 varieties of apples will be on display at the event and there will be lots to see and sample.

Trade and craft stalls will be dotted around the courtyard and at the front of the house, and there is also the opportunity to try your hand at pressing apples, before drinking the fresh juice.

Three floors of Gunby Hall will be open to explore too and the eight-acre garden is still full of colour this time of year.

The event runs from 11am to 5pm.

Admission is £9 for the house and gardens and £6.50 for gardens only; free for National Trust members.

There are concessions for children and families.