The winner of the Dave’s Best Joke of Edinburgh Fringe is bringing his tour to Lincoln.

Liverpudlian comedian Adam Rowe will be at the Engine Shed on Friday, November 9, with his show ‘Undeniable’.

Using his life experiences, he presents an inspiring and uplifting show about how you can achieve anything you want, regardless of where and what background you come from.

For ticket information visit www.engineshed.co.uk or call 0871 220 0260.