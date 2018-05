Children aged five to eight can sign up to take part in the All Stars cricket programme at Rase Park starting on May 29.

The ECB training initiative runs for eight weeks and is aimed at encouraging children to take up the sport.

The cost is £40 and children will receive a personalised bat, ball, bag, shirt and drinks bottle.

This is the second year Rase Park has taken part in the programme.

Parents can sign their children up online at www.ecb.co.uk/play/all-stars