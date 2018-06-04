Wood hits unbeaten 70 in Caistor win

Caistor CC’s First XI were due to play Cherry Willingham on Saturday, but the match was cancelled due to rain without a ball being bowled.

The Seconds travelled to Keelby in the Bob Welton Cup.

Keelby batted first and their 162-9 was helped by 55 from Chris Waters and 47 from Michael Phillips, both eventually falling to Sachin Meyer, who finished with 3-22 from four overs.

Caistor replied strongly with Mick Francis opening and scoring 43 and his partner Kev Parker contributing 23 runs.

Liam Wood came in at three and made 70 not out as Caistor closed the match out at 163-3 in 40.5 overs.

On Sunday Caistor Cougars visited Brumby Hall to take on Appleby Frodingham.

Despit having a young and inexperienced side, Caistor came up just short at the end of a close game.