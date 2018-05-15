Rutherford heroics in vain as Market Rasen CC beaten by Haxey

Market Rasen CC First XI finished on the wrong end of a high-scoring Lincolnshire County League game at Rase Park on Saturday.

The hosts won the toss and elected to bat, hoping to make use of the friendly conditions.

Unfortunately Rasen didn’t get off to a great start and lost three quick wickets to find themselves

28-3.

It was looking bleak for the home side when the fourth wicket fell for 48 after only 16 overs.

But the innings changed tone shortly after the drinks break as the pair of Matt Rutherford and Tom Boryszczuk rebuilt after the early loss of wickets. Rutherford completed his half-century as the pair took the score past 150 before Boryszczuk eventually fell for a well-played 39 to end a stand of 82 for the sixth wicket.

A late flurry of runs between Rutherford and skipper Dale Christie helped Rasen post 222-5, with Rutherford unbeaten on 98, a brilliant effort having arrived at the crease with the team in trouble.

Haxey began their run chase well and raced to 33 before a couple of quick wickets helped Rasen build some pressure.

A stand of 68 between Dave Newman (85) and Dale Coy (63) put Haxey back in charge at 133-3 with plenty of overs remaining.

With all three results still possible, Newman fell and gave Rasen a chance once more.

But skipper Oliver Tonks steadied the ship with Coy, putting on 48 to take Haxey close to victory.

The home side claimed two further wickets, but Haxey got over the line with eight balls to spare to complete a five-wicket win.