Ross ton fires Caistor into Premier top spot

A brilliant century from Michael Ross helped Caistor CC hit the top of the Lincolnshire County League after a handsome win at Alkborough on Saturday.

The 219-run win lifted Caistor above Cherry Willingham by three points as the previous leaders slumped to defeat at Lindum.

The in-form visitors lost the toss and were put into bat.

Both openers were back in the pavilion with only 16 runs on the board as the hosts’ decision looked to have paid off.

But Ross and Daniel Bevis (20) rebuilt with a 56-run third-wicket stand before Bevis departed.

Rory Ronaldson helped Ross put on another solid stand of 66, and when skipper Kieran Brooker fell for 16, Caistor were well set on 181-5.

But it was the partnership between Ross and Jim Parker which really took the game away from Alkborough, putting on an unbroken stand of 121.

Parker reached his half-century just before the allotted 45 overs were up, while Ross closed on an unbeaten 155 as the visitors posted 302-5.

With all of the momentum behind them, the Caistor attack soon made inroads, removing both openers to leave the hosts 9-2, and Sean Woolley struck again just two runs later.

Number three batsman Jack Harrison stood alone as wickets tumbled around him, with Woolley and Paul Jackson accounting for the top four.

Brooker then came into the attack and dismantled the middle order, taking 4 for 24, as the hosts slumped to 70-8.

Woolley (3 for 21) bowled Andrew Knapper, and the home side’s misery was complete when last man Grant Standerline had the rare dismissal of being timed out before he could reach the crease, leaving Johnson unbeaten on 50, the only Alkborough batsman to make double-figures in a total of 89 all out.

Caistor CC First XI entertain Lindum on Saturday (1.30pm start).