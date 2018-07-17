Parker takes six as Caistor skittles Holton-Le-Clay

Caistor CC Second XI travelled to Holton-Le-Clay on Saturday for a Lincs County League Division Two match.

Holton batted first, but were bowled out for just 93, with more than half of their total coming from Rob Griffin with 48.

Jim Parker coaches Caistor Cricket Club's All Stars scheme at their penultimate session for 2018 EMN-180716-154112002

Adam Parker took 6 for 40 for the visitors’ attack, backed up well by Paul Dimbleby (2 for 33) and Ben Barrick (2 for 9).

Despite losing two cheap wickets, Liam Wood (48 not out) and Ben Young (40 not out) saw Caistor to an eight-wicket win inside 20 overs.

* On Sunday, Caistor Seconds hosted Normanby Park in the Bob Welton Cup semi-final at Brigg Road.

Normanby batted first, with Tom Donnelly making 61 and Jack Cowling 44 in a total of 192 all out.

Luke Francis claimed figures of 4 for 12 in seven overs for Caistor.

In reply, Chris Laister top-scored with 28 as Caistor were skittled for 68, Aidan Jackson taking 4 for 21.

* In midweek, Caistor CC U15s narrowly lost to Grimsby Town despite Matty Blackburn’s remarkable six-wicket haul, taken in just four overs.

And on Sunday, Caistor CC U11s came up short against a strong Cleethorpes team in the Under 11s Cup final.

Tom Hunt top-scored with 16, while Freddie Blair took the only wicket for Caistor.