You can train with Tuilagi

Former Leicester Tiger and Samoan international Freddie Tuilagi brings his coaching school to Market Rasen and Louth RUFC this summer.

The club’s Willingham Road home will host the Tuilagi Rugby Skills course from Monday, August 19 to Thursday, August 22 (9am to 3pm).

Thefour-day course is open to boys and girls aged under 9s to under 15s and costs £120. A tag rugby coursewill also run for U7s and U8s from 9am to noon each day at £80.

For more, visit www.tuilagirugbyskills.com or email

freddie@tuilagirugby.com