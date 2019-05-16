Wragby father and son athletes land seven-medal county haul

Kieran and Jim Gillespie left the two-day Lincolnshire County Athletics Championships with a combined total of seven medals.

Grantham hosted the first day of the championships on Saturday, where the Wragby father and son were in action.

Kieran competed in the under 20 men’s events, leaping 1.60m in the high jump for the silver medal, and he followed that up with three golds.

He won the 400m with a personal best time of 57.11secs, beating his closest challenger by more than four seconds, and carried on this form in the javelin by throwing a personal best of 38.81m for the win.

Kieran then followed that up in the shot putt with another gold after throwing 9.08m.

Dad Jim’s only event of the day was the shot putt and he came away with the silver medal in the 55 to 59 years age group, putting 8.31m.

On Sunday, Jim competed in the second day of the championships at Hull, held there because the event is run in conjunction with Humberside.

He began with a silver in the hammer, throwing 26.51m and then followed that up with a bronze medal in the discus with 25.96m.

“I’m really pleased with both of our performances this weekend,” Jim said.

“Kieran is stringing together excellent performances which he is aiming to put into a decathlon score in a couple of weeks time.

“As for me, I have been ill these past few weeks, but feel that I’m getting back on track again.”