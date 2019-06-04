Two top-10 finishes for Johnson at TT

Gary Johnson rode to ninth place in the opening Superbike race at the Isle of Man TT on Monday, and followed up with a seventh in the Supersport race later in the day.

The weather played havoc with practice week, resulting in Saturday’s races being postponed until Monday and Sunday used for last-minute practice as most riders had only recorded a handful of laps prior to racing on Monday.

The Superbike race had been cut from six laps to four and Broughton’s Johnson was to start from seventh place, with riders setting off at 10 second intervals.

As the race got underway Johnson was running in seventh place through the first 37.7-mile lap but lost ground to ninth on lap two.

But as he arrived at Glen Helen on lap three the red flag brought the race to an early end and a result declared at two laps distance resulting in Johnson taking ninth place.

He said: “We finally got racing underway and it was great to get out on the bike.

“I was feeling good although we had a few issues due lack of time in practice.

“But I am feeling confident and hope we can improve for the next race.”

Later in the day the Supersport race got underway with Johnson once again starting from seventh on the RAF Regulars and Reserves/Lee Hardy Racing Triumph.

But this time he had a good run to Glen Helen and moved into third place on time.

He held third until the run down the mountain and ended the lap in fourth place.

The pace was hot and he recorded a lap of 125.21mph.

On the second lap Johnson was slower and by the end of the lap he had dropped back to seventh place.

He was expecting to enter the pit lane for refuelling but the chequered flag was waved and a result called because of deteriorating weather conditions.