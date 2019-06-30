Treble race joy for Ellis, Richardson

North Kelsey sidecar racer Todd Ellis and passenger Charlie Richardson claimed victories in all three races in round three of the Molson British Sidecar championship at Cadwell Park.

Todd’s stepfather Gary Bryan and his passenger Phil Hyde, who hails from Leicester, were als competing.

They rode well to finish the first two races in fourth place and fifth in the last race.

Riding the Santander Salt Honda LCR outfit Ellis/Richardson went into the first race holding second place in the series 11 points shy of Kershaw/Clark.

As the first race got underway on Saturday Kershaw/Clark got the hole shot and led the field around the first lap with Ellis/Richardson snapping at their back wheel.

But the Lincolnshire pair was not content with following the leader and soon took control at the front.

The two outfits were locked together with Kershaw pushing to reclaim the lead but as they came across back markers on the run through Hall Bends Kershaw lost control and crashed into the barrier.

This left Ellis to coast home to take the win and the championship lead.

Starting race two from pole position Ellis/Richardson shot away to take the lead and pull clear of the rest of the field to secure a comfortable win and the same result in the third race which gave the pair a good lead in the rider standings of 39 points over Kershaw/Clark.

Meanwhile Bryan/Hyde have now mastered the new outfit - he is using Ellis’ championship winning outfit from 2018 - and started the first race from a sixth row grid position.

They made progress through the field, picking off the opposition on every other lap until he reached fifth place.

But when Kershaw/Clark crashed out of the race this elevated Bryan/Hyde up to fourth place where they remained to the chequered flag.

In the third and final race of the day for Bryan/Hyde they shot away to lead the field through the first corner on their CVR Global/GBM Demolition LCR Honda but their lead was short lived as Ellis/Richardson and Holden/Cain demoted them to third place.

One lap later Blackstock/Rosney caught and passed them and they spent the next few laps in a comfortable fourth place until Kershaw/ Clark began to reel them in after starting from the back of the grid.

They held on for a few laps but on lap 10 Kershaw overhauled them in his effort to catch the front runners.

This left Bryan/Hyde to bring their outfit home in a strong fifth place to pick up another 11 points to add to the 26 earned in the first two races and places them in fourth place in the championship and just one point away from third.

The next round is at Knockhill in Scotland where once again the two teams have three races to contest.

Ellis/Richardson will be aiming to extend their championship lead and Bryan/Hyde will have their eyes on third place in the championship.