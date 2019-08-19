Tom climbs podium as Market Rasen twins hit form at Cadwell

Market Rasen’s Neave twins both did well at their home track last weekend, with Tom riding to his first podium finish for Honda Racing.

His brother Tim, meanwhile, powered the Morello Racing Kawasaki through to a fine seventh place at Cadwell Park in round nine of the Pirelli National Superstock 1000 Championship.

Tim rose to the occasion at Cadwell with his best finish of the season EMN-190819-101119002

Tom had been running well during free practice and qualifying and began the 12-lap race from a second-row grid position.

He was running in fourth place for the first three laps, and in close company with the leaders, when Andy Reid crashed out of third place, elevating Tom up a place.

The safety car was deployed for two laps to allow for the retrieval of Reid’s bike which was lying near to the racing line.

When the race restarted Tom retained his position, and although he was very near to the two riders ahead, he was not able to make a pass and crossed the finish line in third.

“I’m really made-up with that result at my home track with Honda Racing,” he said.

“It’s a shame I couldn’t have gone one better as I was all over the back of Mackenzie, but the safety car just tripped me up.

“To be there on the podium with Cooper and Mackenzie was a good solid result so let’s see if we can keep the ball rolling now.”

The result moves Tom up a place to fifth in the rider standings on 108.5 points.

Tim also qualified well and started from the fourth row.

He made up three places on the opening lap to eighth, and when Reid crashed he was elevated to seventh place.

Fellow Lincolnshire rider Lee Jackson also crashed which moved Tom up to sixth place before the course car came onto the track.

But when it left and the race restarted, Lewis Rollo was quick to anticipate and snatched sixth, leaving the Market Rasen rider to complete the race in seventh place and pick up nine championship points for his best result of the campaign.

“I was disappointed with my qualifying performance as I really wanted to get in the 1.29s and put myself in the top eight,” Tim said.

“I just didn’t string the lap together like I knew I could, so it made me extra determined for the race and I visualised getting a good start which is exactly what happened.

“Getting up to fifth was brilliant, but I wasn’t quite aggressive enough on the first few laps so slipped back to seventh, while the safety car also hurt me as it allowed the group behind me to close up.

“Fifth was there for the taking today so while I’m a little bit disappointed not to have taken that position at my home round, it’s my best result of the season so I have to be pleased.”

The next round is at Oulton Park from September 6 to 8.