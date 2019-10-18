Tim Neave out to end season on high, but twin Tom sidelined

Market Rasen rider Tom Neave will have to sit out the final round of the season after undergoing surgery last week.

Tom fell from his Honda Racing Fireblade at Donington Park and injured his foot.

He said: “Snapping my left foot in half wasn’t the way I wanted to end my 2019 season.

“I had some surgery on Wednesday so I can get my recovery under way ready for a stronger and fitter 2020 attack.

“A massive thank-you to Honda Racing BSB who have been honestly the best team I could ask for!

“And also thanks to the medical staff, my sponsors and supporters. It’ll take more than this to knock me down!”

But Tom’s twin brother Tim is in action as he heads to Brands Hatch for the final round of the Pirelli National Superstock 1000 Championship this weekend where he will be challenging for another top result.

Last time out the Lincolnshire racer rode to his best result of the season with a strong fifth place at Donington Park, and will be looking to eclipse this at Brands Hatch.

He said: “In dodgy conditions all weekend at Donington Park and a narrow dry line for the race, to finish fifth after starting from 14th felt good.

“I’d like to say a big thank-you to Hawk Racing for their support, to my mechanics Ben and Fred, and to all of my amazing sponsors. I couldn’t do it without them.”

Timetable: Friday – free practice 11.45am and 4.10pm; Saturday – qualifying 11am, free practice 5.15pm; Sunday – 14-lap race 1.35pm.