St George’s Fantasy win for golfer Lulu

Market Rasen Ladies are now busy with their golf competitions and have played three in the last two weeks.

The first was the St George’s Fantasy away which was won by Lulu Wood with 41 points.

Second was Pam Holbrook with 40 points and third was Helen Gibbard with 38 points.

Mel Gregory, the Ladies’ Captain, presented Lulu with the trophy (pictured).

The second competition was the Springtime Waltz which was an Open Am-Am.

This was won by Jane Salts’ team with a score of 83 points.

The winning Market Rasen team was Mel Gregory, Gill Fussey, Lynne Patrick and Judy Phillips with a score of 79 points.

A total of £437.60 was raised for the British Heart Foundation.

The third competition was a qualifying stableford which was won by Sheilah Mitchell with 42 points.

Second was Sue Archer with 39 points and third was Christine Clark with 38 points.