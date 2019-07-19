Snetterton test awaits Market Rasen riders

Market Rasen-based rider Jason O’Halloran travels to Norfolk for round six of the 2019 British Superbike Championship at Snetterton over the weekend.

The Australian rider hasn’t had the best of luck so far this season with McCAMS Yamaha and is down in joint-12th place in the rider standings at the halfway stage of the championship.

But the Norfolk venue has been the scene of some top results for O’Halloran who has won races there and will be hoping for more of the same this time.

The timetable is:

Friday – free practice 10.20am and 3.20pm; Saturday – free practice 10.40am, qualifying 4pm; Sunday – warm-up 9.25am, race one (16 laps) 1.30pm, race two (16 laps) 4.30pm.

* Market Rasen twins Tom and Tim Neave head to Snetterton, in Norfolk, for round seven of the Pirelli Superstock 1000 Championship this weekend.

Tom will be racing for the Louth-based Honda Racing team, while Tim rides for Morello Racing Kawasaki.

Both riders rode well in the last round at Donington Park where the series was part of the support package to the World Superbike Championship round at the Leicestershire circuit.

Tom was seventh at Donington, while Tim was 12th and shaved nearly half-a-second from his personal best time.

Both riders will be aiming their sights at a good race to pick up more championship points and move them up the rider standings.

The timetable is: Friday – free practice 11.50am and 4.50pm; Saturday – qualifying 12.15pm; Sunday – warm-up 9.50am, 14-lap race 2.50pm.