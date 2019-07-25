Snetterton frustration for Keelby racer Mikey Large-Taylor

It was a bad day at the office for Mikey Large-Taylor as he returned to track business at the British Superbike Round at Snetterton.

Competing in the British Junior Supersport Championship, the Keelby rider was hoping to gain some valuable points to help climb the championship table.

But a huge slice of misfortune in race one derailed his weekend, leaving him to settle for 12th and 17th-place finishes.

Despite the presence of heavy rain showers, free practice, qualifying and the two races were all held in dry conditions.

Free practice was all about getting the bike set-up for the all-important qualifying, and despite finishing 11th on the final timesheet, Large-Taylor was content with the bike for qualifying.

And so it proved as the Lincolnshire rider earned a creditable sixth position, and a second-row start for race one.

Hopes were high for a strong start in race one on Saturday evening, and he held his spot in the pack as the riders entered turn one.

But an incident involving the rider in front, Will Lathrop, forced Large-Taylor to sit up and close the throttle, costing him the drive out of the corner and eight positions as riders dived through the inside.

Strong winds hampered the bike’s progress down the straights, but he battled on to secure a solid 12th place.

But unable to produce a blistering lap time, which determine grid position for the next encounter, he found himself down in an unaccustomed 20th place for race two.

With around 40 riders lining up on the grid, the start was once again all-important, as he lined up armed with set-up changes to help with the wind issue.

Large-Taylor again held position at the start, but could not make meaningful progress through the pack, finishing in 17th.

“I’m really disappointed with how the races went,” he said.

“Qualifying went really well and put me in a position where I should be, and I guess I was unlucky with how things panned out at the first couple of turns.

“It was frustrating to be topping out on the straight and not having the power to respond to other riders who could use my slipstream to pass me.

“Race two was what can only be described as one of those races where nothing goes your way, and 17th is not where I should be finishing.”

Despite his disappointment, things were put into perspective when fellow Superstock 600 rider, Aaron Clifford received serious head injuries in a terrible crash on the warm-up lap.

He was placed into an induced coma and airlifted to Addenbrookes Hospital.

The Large-Taylor team now move on to the next round at Thruxton, in Hampshire, for the next round of the Junior Supersport series.

“I’m looking forward to Thruxton as it is probably the fastest circuit we go to during the racing year,” he said.

“Set-up will be all important as we will be on full throttle for maybe 90 per cent of the lap, so free practice will be vitally important to make sure I have a quick bike for qualifying.”