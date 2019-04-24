Skelton reaches 200 winners at Market Rasen Racecourse

Trainer Dan Skelton has had almost continual success at Market Rasen over the past two years and so it was appropriate that he should reach a major landmark at the track.

Four winners at the track on a prolific Easter Sunday saw him complete 200 winners for the season, only the second trainer after the legendary Martin Pipe to achieve the staggering feat.

Montego Grey claimed the bumper – the Racing TV Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race – at the end of the card to complete a 2018/19 double century for Skelton’s Wawickshire yard from a total of 960 runners.

On board all his four winners at Market Rasen was his brother Harry Skelton, the siblings being sons of legendary Olympic show jumper Harry Skelton.

Dan was not at the course, instead enjoying Easter with his family, but by the end of the afternoon the 35-year-old handler had plenty to celebrate.

The yard had another two runners on the Plumpton card on the same afternoon, both of which won to make it six on the day.

For the record Skelton’s winners were Present Ranger (5-6 favourite), Gortroe Joe (6-4 favourite) and Zamparelli (11-8 favourite).

His horses have been in good form all year, and with the season soon to reach its end, Skelton can certainly look back with his brother and the rest of his staff at a job well done.

Leading lady jockey Bridget Andrews has ridden the bulk of Skelton’s winners apart from brother Harry.