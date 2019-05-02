Sidecar teams ready for Oulton start

It’s all change for the two North Kelsey sidecar racing teams of Gary Bryan/Phil Hyde and Todd Ellis/Charlie Richardson as the new season heralds a change to the British Sidecar championship.

Ellis/Richardson won the 600 championship that last year was run within the British championship and took the runner up spot in the main championship on their LCR 600cc Honda while Bryan/Hyde were third in the main championship with their LCR 1000cc Kawasaki.

New regulations to the championship see all competitors on 600cc powered outfits and therefore just one class instead of two as in previous years.

Gary Bryan has inherited step son Todd Ellis’ championship winning outfit from last year while Ellis has a new one.

Both LCR chassis are 600cc Honda powered.

As well as contesting the British championship, in which he ended the season in third place last year, Bryan will once again compete at the Isle of Man TT races using his Honda powered Formula two Baker outfit with which he and Phil Hyde recorded two fine top 10 results in seventh and ninth place last year.

Todd Ellis and passenger Charlie Richardson secured their second British championship when they once again ended the season as the top 600 Cup team.

The final race of the 2018 season was the pinnacle of their career when they chased down and passed two multi world championship teams to secure the win in the final race of the series and lift the championship trophy for a second time.

To beat the two best teams in the world shows the potential the team has and with a brand new outfit under them they will be seeking their hat trick of titles in 2019.

The opening round of the 2019 British Sidecar championship takes place at Oulton Park over the May Day Bank Holiday weekend with just one race for the two teams to contest.

The timetable is: Saturday - free practice 4.40pm; Sunday - qualifying 5.50pm; Monday - warm-up 8.30am, 12-lap race 5.20pm.