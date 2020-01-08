Sidecar couple plan ahead after top season

Team SaS F2 sidecar Racing Team Giles and Jen Stainton have reflected on a busy, but fruitful 2019 racing season.

The North Lincs racers were the only team to complete every race and round of the British FSRA F2 Sidecar Championship – one of their 2019 goals, finishing fifth in the FSRA Cup and 11th overall in the British championship.

“To add to this we were also the recipients of the FSRA Committee Cup – awarded for perseverance and loyalty,” said Jen, who was born and raised in Market Rasen and now lives in Upton.

“This was a surprise and an honour and we would like to extend our thanks to the committee for this nomination.

“Additionally, with our racing adventures north of the border we were excited to finish up second F2 sidecar championship in the SSRC even though we didn’t attend every round due to clashes.

“Apart from Giles and Karen’s Donington accident at the start of the year, where they were innocently caught up in someone else’s misadventure, we have enjoyed an incident-free year and are looking forward to making further investments in our outfit over the off season.”

While the new year offered the chance to reflect and say a few thank-yous, with the new season just a few months away, plans are already being finalised for the next campaign.

“We need to say a special thank-you to our loyal and supportive sponsors including Interfuse who have been with us from the start and support us in many ways, and Motrac Race Engineering, a new sponsor for us in 2019.

“Since 2015 we have been using Motrac for our engine work and the reliability speaks for itself.

“MMC Agency are responsible for the bike, trailer, van and all associated logo design, and Elite Signs have kept the outfit in stickers since 2015.

“T&S Motors have maintained the paintwork since 2015, and Strengu provided sports massage and taping to the team through the 2019 season.

“We also wanted to say a special thanks to Sid Diggins, our excellent photographer and valued friend.”

Away from the track, more changes are afoot for Jen who begins a new venture in 2020 after completing a qualification in sports massage.

“Now, I am qualified and have regular clients in the Gainsborough area, I have decided to make the leap into this with both feet.

“I am currently mobile, but will have a permanent Strengu clinic in Gainsborough from February 1.”

For more details, visit www.strengu.co.uk, email info@strengu.co.uk, or call 07811601802.