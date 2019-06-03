Rutherford stars in Rasen CC victory

Market Rasen CC secured a 14-run victory over Cherry Willingham in the Lincolnshire County League Premier Division on Saturday.

Matthew Rutherford (49), Lee Chambers (37), Dale Christie (29), Ian Williams (23), Neil Davies (22) and David Papworth (14 not out) helped the hosts to 218-6 off their 50 overs.

Willingham ended their overs on 204-8, shy of their rivals’ total.

Rutherford took four wickets, with further victims dismissed by Joe Atkin (two), Daniel Clark and Charlie Scales.

Market Rasen Sunday’s contest against North Scarle was abandoned with visitors Scarle on 79-0.

On Friday Markest Rasen Ladies travel to Alford (6.15pm).

Saturday sees the Firsts away at Haxey (1pm) and the Seconds hosting Hibaldstow (1.30pm).

This weekend the Sunday Firsts are away at Blankney (1.30pm).