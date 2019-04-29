Rain hampers Rasen CC

The Firsts’s Lincolnshire County League Premier contest at home to Bracebridge Seconds fell foul of the weather.

Both teams collected five points.

It was the same story for the Seconds at Hibaldstow in the Second Division.

Again, both sides were awarded five points apiece

The Sunday Firsts were beaten by Barkston and Syston at Rase Park at the weekend.

Barkston posted 232-4 with Dominik Modd scoring 108.

Wickets were taken by James Kirk and James Quilan.

In response Rasen were dismissed for 164.

Daniel Clark scored a valiant 92 and was supported by Dan Quinlan (30) and Liam Entwhistle (14).

On Saturday the Firsts travel to Hartsholme (1pm,) and the Seconds host Clee Town Laportes (1.30pm).

The Firsts also travel to Haxey on Monday.