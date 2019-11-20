Phil Crowe walks away from six-rider pile-up at Macau GP

Phil Crowe was thankful to walk away relatively unscathed after being brought down by another rider at Macau for the second year running.

The Market Rasen motorcycle racer was involved in a six-rider crash at the world-famous Macau Grand Prix, and was awarded 12th place after the race was red-flagged for a second time.

The Lincolnshire rider suffered concussion, but was lucky to get away so lightly in a crash that again was not of his doing.

Most of the other riders were able to walk away, but three were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“Most of the side-effects of the whack on the head have gone and I’ve pieced the day’s events and the incident together.

“I’m feeling okay now other than my back and shoulder which are pretty screwed up, but my bike is a complete wreck.

“This is the second year I’ve been involved in someone else’s incident, but the second year I’ve kind of got away with it, so I have to be thankful for that, especially while our fellow rider is in hospital having surgery.”

Crowe was racing for a second year at the high-profile race and had qualified well in ninth position for the start on Saturday.

He settled into 11th place on the opening lap before dropping a position to 12th on the next lap.

Crowe was in touch with the riders ahead and was ready to begin his move forward when the race was red-flagged, at the start of lap four, because of a two-rider crash.

A lengthy delay followed while marshals cleared the track of fluid, and the race was reduced to eight laps of the 3.8-mile road circuit.

Crowe held 12th place on the first lap, but halfway around lap two six riders were involved in a crash, including Crowe who had nowhere to go and was unable to avoid the tangle of bikes and riders in his path.

This immediately brought out the red flag again and this time, with the light beginning to fade in the late afternoon, the race was cancelled with no result to be declared.

Yet after a further few hours, the officials decided to call a result on positions at the end of the first lap with Crowe awarded 12th place.

The winner was Michael Rutter who finished ahead of his team-mate, Louth rider Peter Hickman.

Crowe was not badly hurt in the crash, but his bike, a BMW bought especially for the race, came off far worse and is now very second hand.

Yet despite the incident, the Rasen rider improved on his position of 16th on his debut last year and will be back next year hoping to make it third time lucky for a full race.