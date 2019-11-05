Paula claims podium at Wolds Tough 10

Mablethorpe Running Club member Paula Downing claimed another podium with a determined run at the Nunns Lincolnshire Wolds Tough 10.

The race has been hosted by Caistor Running Club since 1983 with 199 runners completing the latest edition.

Debbie, Diane, Zoe and Andrea at the Rutland Half-Marathon EMN-190411-130002002

Conditions were tough, with unseasonably strong sunshine and high temperatures around the 10-mile undulating course which started and finished in the village of Swallow, near Caistor

Taking on the scenic but brutal hills of the Lincolnshire Wolds, Paula finished third female, and 23rd overall, in a time of 1hr 09min 25secs.

* Mablethorpe Running Club chairman Wayne Kew was up for the challenge as he took on the Children with Cancer UK Swim Serpentine.

He was one of thousands who completed the Two-Mile Swim, which included two full 1.6km laps of the Serpentine.

Martyn, Lorcan and Sharon Margarson at Market Rasen parkrun EMN-190411-125952002

Aimed at more experienced swimmers who have already completed a mile open water swim, Wayne finished 1,546th in 1hr 17min 04secs.

The achievement earned him the London Classics medal for those who have completed a London Marathon, London Ride 100 and Swim Serpentine.

* Sharon Margarson and Elaine Wilson joined a field of 657 runners for the 2019 Hull Marathon.

Held on a flat course, the route took in the sights of the city and surrounding area such as Queen Victoria Square, the KC Stadium, Humber Bridge, and the docks and marina before the finish at the iconic Wilberforce Monument.

It was the Mablethorpe RC pair’s second Hull Marathon, having completed the same course back in 2017.

Sharon battled back from a fall to hobble across the finish line in 566th in her 14th full marathon, clocking 5hr 12min 14secs.

Elaine, in her 13th marathon, finished 618th in a time of 5.34.08.

* A quartet of Mablethorpe RC ladies were among the 526 who successfully conquered the Rutland Half Marathon.

The course follows the shoreline around Rutland Water in two out-and-back sections.

Zoe Parkes was first of the Mablethorpe runners back in 276th place in 2hr 09min 03secs, a few minutes ahead of clubmates Andrea Mettam (350th – 2.13.37) and Debbie Jinks (351st – 2.13.37).

Diane Holmes also finished but had a problem with her timing chip.

* Sharon Margarson and her sons, Martyn and Lorcan completed the Market Rasen parkrun for the first time.

Of the 186 finishers, Martyn clocked a personal best of 20min 09secs, while Sharon crossed the line in 25.18, with Lorcan in 33.24.