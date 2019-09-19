North Kelsey sidecar teams go Dutch as title battle hots up

North Kelsey’s sidecar teams are set for an overseas trip as they embark on the next round of the Molson British Sidecar Championship this weekend.

Todd Ellis, from North Kelsey, with Charlie Richardson in the chair, and Gary Bryan, with passenger Phil Hyde, head to the Netherlands as the season continues at Assen.

Championship leaders Ellis and Richardson need to complete their races ahead of Kershaw and Clark, with only 30 points separating the two teams at the top of the rider standings.

Ellis and Richardson have led the series from day one, but their opponents are edging closer as they approach the final three rounds.

Every point will count ahead of the final round where double points will be up for grabs.

Ellis’ step-father Gary Bryan, also from North Kelsey, and Phil Hyde, from Leicester, are running in third place overall, but well behind the two leading outfits.

They sit just one point ahead of Blackstock and Rosney, and they, too, will be seeking to complete each of the two races ahead of their rivals to maintain their position.

Weekend timetable:

Friday – first qualifying 12.20pm, final qualifying 5.50pm; Saturday – 10 lap race 5.50pm; Sunday – race two 5.20pm.