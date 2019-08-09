North Kelsey sidecar duo see GB Championship lead cut

The sidecar racing teams of Todd Ellis/Charlie Richardson and Gary Bryan/Phil Hyde were back in race action at Thruxton for round six of the British Sidecar Championship.

Ellis/Richardson recorded a fourth place in the first of three races, going on to take the win in race two and rounding off their weekend with a third place in the final race, while Bryan/Hyde secured two seventh places and a third.

After qualifying in fifth place, Ellis/Richardson settled into the race where they kept a close eye on the four outfits ahead while pulling well clear of the pursuing pack.

As the race progressed so did the action, and on lap five of eight, the third-placed team pulled out with a bike problem, leaving Ellis/Richardson to bring their machine home in a safe fourth place.

Starting race two from the fourth row, Ellis/Richardson made a flying start to take the lead on lap one.

But the race was red-flagged for a crash further downfield and they had to do it all again.

The restarted race was cut to just five laps with a clean start imperative.

They did just that and again hit the front on lap one as before.

They were briefly headed by Kershaw/Clark on lap three, but fought back to reclaim the lead which they held to the chequered flag, taking the win by just 0.2secs from Kershaw/Clark.

With the grid again reversed, Ellis/Richardson set off from the fifth row, but this time were boxed in and completed lap one down in ninth position.

As the field spread out they began to pick off the opposition and on lap four found themselves up into third place.

Unable to catch the leading two outfits, Ellis/Richardson had to be content with third place at the flag and saw their championship lead reduced to a still healthy 58 points.

Bryan/Hyde began race one from the fifth row and entered into a race-long battle for fifth place with Walker/Hawes and Biggs/Schmitz.

The action on the last lap was frantic, with all three line astern, but Walker/Hawes just held on to take fifth, while Biggs/Schmitz beat Bryan/Hyde by 0.1secs for sixth place.

Starting race two from the second row, Bryan/Hyde went ahead at the first corner, but were soon overhauled by Ellis/Richardson, and one lap later by the Birchall brothers.

The race was red-flagged on lap three, and the restart over five laps was a frantic affair.

Once again Bryan/Hyde started well and led the field through the first corner, but were again overhauled by the faster outfits and ended up in fifth place which they held to the flag.

Starting the final race from the third row, they were fifth on the first lap, but dropped back to ninth on lap two.

They recovered well and made up ground to seventh on lap six of eight and remained there to the flag.

Bryan/Hyde move back up to third in the overall standings on 120 points.

The next round is at both teams’ home track of Cadwell Park over the weekend of August 16-18.