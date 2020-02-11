North Kelsey racer Todd Ellis lifts GB trophy for third year

North Kelsey sidecar racer Todd Ellis and passenger Charlie Richardson got their hands on some treasured silverware after a fantastic 2019 campaign.

The team attended the annual awards night at the Bentley Hotel, near Lincoln, to receive their trophy after winning the Molson British Sidecar Championship last year.

Celebrity guests included multiple Isle of Man TT winner John McGuinness, former world championship racer, turned TV commentator, Steve Parish, and seven-time and current world sidecar champion Tim Reeves.

The main event of the evening was the presentation of the British Championship trophy to Ellis and Richardson for their outstanding performance on the track.

They dominated the season, accruing 11 victories on their way to winning a third consecutive British title, having only been racing in the series for three years.

They finished 30 points clear of nearest rivals Kershaw and Clarke, but a massive 230 points clear of third-placed team Blackstock and Rosney.

The pair intend to defend their British title once again in 2020, when the championship gets under way at Oulton Park on the first weekend of May, and also plan to step up and contest the eight-round World Championship.

The global series has been put together by Roger Body, who also runs the British Championship, with further news expected to be confirmed when dates are finalised.