Neave twins: Top 10 for Tom, and Tim makes his point

Market Rasen twins Tom and Tim Neave were back in action at Snetterton for round seven of the Pirelli National Superstock 1000 Championship last weekend.

Tom recorded an eighth-place finish for Honda Racing, while Tim rode to 15th place for Morello Racing.

Tim Neave battled back to a points finish

Tom was on good form throughout the weekend, and during qualifying he recorded his fastest-ever lap of the Snetterton circuit with a 1min 51.23secs time to secure a race start from the fourth row of the grid.

But he didn’t get the best of starts and completed the first lap in 13th place.

He then got his head down and passed Ben Godfrey on lap two, and remained in 12th position until lap nine when two riders ahead withdrew, elevating him up to 10th place.

On the penultimate lap Tom caught and passed Eemeli Lahti, and on the final lap he passed Lewis Rollo to clinch eighth place and retain his sixth place in the overall rider standings.

He also shaved a further two-tenths from his previous personal best lap time with a 1min 51.023secs.

Meanwhile, further down the field, Tim was not having the best of rides.

He was down in 23rd place during qualifying and had to start the race from an eighth-row grid position.

But Tim was determined to do well and made up five places on the first lap to move into 18th position.

On lap three he passed Paul McClung and spent the next few laps catching the next group of riders a few seconds ahead.

The Rasen rider was elevated to 16th when Luke Jones pulled out and on the final lap he caught and passed Leon Jeacock to snatch the final point-scoring position of 15th.

The next round is at Thruxton from August 2 to 4.