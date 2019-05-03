Neave twins ready for a return to race action

Tim and Tom Neave head north to Oulton Park for round two of the 2019 Pirelli National Superstock championship which takes place over the May Day weekend, May 4/6.

Tim rides for Morello Racing and will be seeking a strong, points finish to add to his points tally.

He said: “The first round at Silverstone was a challenging weekend for me.

“Despite my laps times improving every session, I qualified down in 22nd place in what I think had to be the tightest qualifying I’ve been in, +0.3s would have put me within the top 10.

“Two laps into the two part 100 mile race, I crashed out of 16th position trying to make a pass and so had to start from 28th on the grid Sunday’s race, and managed to salvage 15th.

“Big thanks to Morello Racing for their efforts over the weekend, and to all of my sponsors for allowing me to do what I love.

“I am looking forward to improving at Oulton Park this weekend.”

Meanwhile, twin brother Tom who rides for the Louth-based Honda Racing team fared well at Silverstone collecting three top 10 results.

He said: “We had a really positive weekend at Silverstone and we were faster in each session.

“I was happy to get some points on the table without making any mistakes in the races and was getting stronger towards the end.

“I need to work on being less hesitant at the start and to get stuck in nice and early in order to get a good position.

“We are in a good place and I am looking forward to Oulton Park.

“I think the layout of the circuit will suit the Honda and I can’t wait to get there now.”

The timetable for Oulton Park is: Saturday- free practice 11 11.30am and 2.40pm; Sunday - qualifying 2.35pm; Monday - warm-up 8.45am, 18-lap race 10.45am.