Neave twins in the points at Knockhill

Market Rasen twins Tim and Tom Neave were in the points at Knockhill when they competed in round five of the Pirelli National Superstock 1000 championship.

Tom recorded a ninth and eighth for the Louth-based Honda Racing team while Tim followed up with a brace of 11th places for Morello Racing Kawasaki.

Tom began the first of two 20-lap races from a fifth-row grid position after qualifying in 14th place.

He got a good start and was circulating in 10th position leading a group of four riders and gradually reeling in the group ahead.

On lap 12 he passed Levi Day for ninth place and remained in that position through the last few laps to take the chequered flag to pick up seven championship points.

Meanwhile, Tim started the first race from the sixth row in 18th place and he too got away to a good start making up places to 13th on the first lap.

He was in the middle of the same group as his brother circulating just three places behind him.

When Graeme Irwin crashed out of the group Tim was elevated to 11th position and he too overtook Levi Day in the latter stages of the race to cross the finish line in 11th place to secure five championship points.

As the riders took to their grid positions for the second race it was raining heavily and conditions were tricky.

Tom began the 24-lap race from the second row and held sixth place for the first five laps.

One lap later he was relegated to seventh by Luke Jones and as the rain began to get worse he dropped another couple of places on lap seven.

He returned to eighth place when he overtook Alex Olsen but then Eemeli Lahti went past so he was back down to ninth.

On lap 16 Olsen retook ninth place leaving Tom to follow him once again.

With conditions deteriorating further riders were falling.

And with Jones and Lahti both crashing in the latter stages of the race Tom continued to progress and crossed the finish line in a creditable eighth position.

Tim began the race from the fifth row and was exchanging 13th place with Leon Jeacock during the first 10 laps before finally getting the better of him and pulling clear.

He then entered into a battle for 12th place with Barry Teasdale finally passing him for 12th place on lap 17.

He too benefitted from two of the front runners crashing in the final stages of the race and was running in 10th place on the penultimate lap.

But he didn’t reckon with Ben Godfrey who was reeling him and on the final lap Godfrey made his move leaving Tim to complete the race in 11th position just a 10th of a second away.

The points accrued at Knockhill place Tom sixth in the rider standings on 66.5 points while Tim moves up to 14th on 26.5 points.

The next round is at Donington Park this weekend as the Stock 1000s have a race as one of the support classes to the World Superbike round.