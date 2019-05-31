Mikey battles back from Donington spill

Keelby motorcycle racer Mikey Large-Taylor battled back from a DNF to go close to a top-10 finish at Donington Park.

Large-Taylor was out again on the 400cc Ninja Kawasaki, competing in the Dickies British Junior Supersport Championship where the weather once again played its part, making the weekend difficult for all riders.

The team battles to repair the bike after Mikey's crash EMN-190530-122924002

Friday’s free practice did not go too well for the team with a gearing choice which did not work and with limited track time there was no time to try any changes prior to qualifying on Saturday.

After a change in set-up, the Lincolnshire rider took 1.3 seconds off his Friday lap time, but still ended up in an unaccustomed 19th place on a grid of 44 riders.

He made a few more tweaks to the bike for race one on Sunday, but all plans were thrown into organised chaos as the heavens just before the machines were released onto the grid.

The team changed to a wet set-up and conditions proved a nightmare.

Needing to push hard to try and get through the field to set up a fight with his championship rivals, the conditions did not help Large-Taylor’s cause.

By the end of lap two he had worked his way up to 11th place when he lost the front end and took a tumble at the tricky Coppice Corner.

“I was obviously disappointed to take the tumble in race one as I felt I had a top-five finish in me,” he said.

“The rider I had just overtaken and started to pull away from finished sixth, but I guess the old saying comes into being that to finish first, first you have to finish and I obviously didn’t.

Large-Taylor was fortunately unhurt and the team were able to repair the bike for race two, scheduled as the day’s last race which started in dry, breezy conditions.

The non-finish in race one left him at the back of the grid for the race, and after the first lap he was in a distant 31st position.

Large-Taylor got his head down and started to work his way through the field, ending in a very creditable 11th place, narrowly missing out on 10th spot.

“Race two was good as it was a challenge in having to fight through from 31st position,” he said.

“And it was good coming away from the meeting with some points after what could have been a disaster and knowing the bike is now working well.”

With no Junior Supersport races at the Brands Hatch championship meeting on June 15 and 16, the team will again wheel out the R6 Yamaha to compete in the Superstock 600 class.

“I’m under no illusion that it will be difficult at Brands Hatch as the bike is completely different to what I have ridden previously,” Large-Taylor added. “I’m just hoping to learn from the best in the country prior to hopefully moving up to the class in 2020.”

The team are still in need of financial assistance in order to maintain their championship challenge and welcome any help.