Market Rasen twins look for big returns at Brands Hatch

Following the three-week break to allow for the Isle of Man TT races, Tim and Tom Neave return to race action at Brands Hatch this weekend in round four of the Pirelli National Superstock 1000 championship.

Last time out at Donington Park, Tom, who rides for the Louth-based Honda Racing team, recorded two sixth-place finishes and then a 13th place in tricky conditions.

He will be looking for another strong set of results this weekend to boost his position in the rider standings which at present is seventh.

Tim races a Kawasaki for the Morello Racing team and he recorded his best result of the season at Donington, a ninth place in the final race.

The Market Rasen rider is currently 15th in the rider standings and he, too, will be seeking three top results to move further up the order.

There are three races at Brands Hatch, two back-to-back on Saturday, followed by the third race on Sunday morning.

Timetable: Friday – Free practice 11.50am, 4.40pm; Saturday – qualifying 9.40am, Races one and two (both 16 laps) 1.15pm; Sunday – warm up 9.10am, race three (16 laps) 10.55am.