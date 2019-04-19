Market Rasen twin racers set for new challenges at Siverstone

As the new racing season gets under way, Tim and Tom Neave head to Silverstone for the opening round of the 2019 Pirelli National Superstock 1000 championship this weekend.

Easter weekend action sees the Market Rasen twins battling it out in different teams, as Tom is racing for the Louth-based Honda Racing team while Tim has signed for Morello Racing.

Both riders have completed a round of pre-season testing culminating with the official British Superbike test at Silverstone last Tuesday where, despite the cold and damp conditions, Tom was seventh fastest overall with Tim in 17th position.

But that was testing and once the lights go out for the first of three races at Silverstone the red mist will come down and both riders will be fighting it out for the win.

There are two back-to-back races on Saturday with a break at the end of the first race for refuelling and a tyre change, and then a further race on Sunday afternoon.

Schedule–

Superstock 1000: Friday - free practice one 12.15pm, free practice two 4.55pm; Saturday - qualifying 9.40am, race one and two (24 laps each) 2.45pm; Sunday - warm-up 9.15am, 24- lap race 2.55pm.