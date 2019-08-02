Market Rasen twin racers look to build on PBs at Thruxton

Market Rasen twins Tim and Tom Neave head south to Thruxton this weekend for round eight of the Pirelli Superstock 1000 Championship where once again they have just the one race to contest.

Tom, who rides for the Louth-based Honda Racing team, was hampered at Snetterton with a bad start to his race, but got his head down and completed his race in eighth position.

He also smashed his personal best lap time for the Norfolk circuit and is all fired up to fight for a good result at Thruxton to maintain or even improve on his sixth place in the overall rider standings.

Tim will also be fighting hard for Morello Racing.

He, too, recorded his personal best lap time at Snetterton and will be seeking a top-10 result to boost his points tally.

Tim said: “I recorded a new PB around Snetterton, but I was disappointed with my race result.

“I started 23rd after a disastrous qualifying and crossed the line in 15th, I really need to sort my qualifying and then I’m sure I can fight in the top 10.

“It’s a mega year to be in ‘stock 1000s and I am loving the learning curve.”

Weekend timetable: Friday – free practice 11.35am and 4.05pm; Saturday – qualifying 11.50am; Sunday – warm-up 8.55am, 16-lap race 12.35pm.