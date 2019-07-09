Market Rasen twin racers consolidate at Donington Park

Market Rasen farmers Tom and Tim Neave saw race action at Donington Park on Sunday when Tom rode to seventh place and Tim was 12th in the Pirelli National Superstock Championship.

The race was held as a support class to the World Superbike Championship round at the Leicestershire circuit, with Tom riding for the Louth-based Honda Racing team, while Tim rode his Morello Racing Kawasaki.

Tom completed his qualifying in sixth place and set off from the second row at the start of the 14-lap race in the early evening.

He lost a place in the early stages and settled into seventh place before entering into a three-way battle for sixth place.

But he was unable to make further progress and crossed the finish line in seventh to pick up seven championship points.

It brought his total to 75-and-a-half which was enough to retain his sixth place in the rider standings.

Tim began from the fifth row in 14th place and made it through to 12th in the early stages.

He in turn was embroiled in a six-rider battle for 10th place and took the chequered flag in 12th to earn four championship points and take his total haul to 30-and-a-half points.

The results consolidated his 14th place in the rider standings.

Tim said: “I feel like I have made good progress all weekend and I have ended up going more than half-a-second quicker than what I had ever done around Donington before.

“The race was tough as I was involved in a big battle for 10th and I made a few mistakes mid-race which dropped me back from 12th to 14th, but I re-grouped and pushed to the end, making back the two places I’d lost.

“I was only a couple of tenths off a top 10 finish, which is always my aim, and with four strong points-scoring finishes in a row, we’re heading in the right direction.”

The next round is at Snetterton, in Norfolk, over the weekend of July 19 to 21.