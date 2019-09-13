Market Rasen show jumper Megan wins national award

A young Market Rasen rider has won a national award in recognition of her dedication to her sport.

Megan Newsham has been awarded the NAF Shining Star for September after being nominated by Joanne Burns-Firth, lead coach for the Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire Academy who believed her enthusiasm for the academy deserved an accolade.

“Megan is such an enthusiastic member of the Academy; she is always on hand to help out even when she has finished riding for the day,” said Joanne.

“Megan took part in the Junior Academy Championships last month at Stoneleigh where she was a member of our 90cm team.

“They produced a good result and had the most amazing team spirit for the duration of the show.

“Megan is always happy and is a pleasure to have around.”

After discovering she was the NAF Shining Star winner for September, Megan said: “I was really happy just to be nominated for the award so when I found out I had won I was very surprised.

“I love being part of the academy because we get so much out of it, from the training to the National Academy Team events, camps and all the extra bits that go with it.

“The level of training is fabulous and it’s really good that you can share it all with your friends and cheer each other along.

“The support you get is amazing and it’s an experience that I’ll never forget.

She added: “I’m hoping to carry on with my show jumping for the rest of the year along with some combined training and cross country.”

Megan will receive a number of NAF equine products.

The NAF Shining Star Award was introduced when NAF became a British Showjumping Business Partner.

The award is open to members of a junior academy who have shown a great deal of commitment, progression and outstanding behaviour along with their riding ability and more.

Riders are nominated by their lead coach, and then judged and awarded by NAF to one person each month.